CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Dating, Dave Carlin, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Technology certainly has changed the dating game.

Dating apps speed things up – from an introduction, to a meeting and then moving on. So nowadays, a first date becomes first name only.

“I’m married,” Midtown resident Edward Huang told CBS2’s Dave Carlin. “But when I was dating, I think that would be unheard of.”

He said some of his single friends are like dating machines, who guard their personal information during initial coffee dates that are so often just one and done.

“There’s so much public information out there these days that I think it makes perfect sense to have a proportionate amount of relationship before you disclose personal information,” said Huang.

“You may not want to give that level of detail about yourself, because you don’t want to be Facebook stalked,” etiquette expert Thomas Farley, also known as Mister Manners, told Carlin.

He said keeping dates on a first name basis is a trend among millennials.

“That perhaps won’t even make it into your phone, so really why do you need the last name?” he said.

But Farley finds that older people see it differently than 20-somethings and would consider it rude to hold back a last name.

Some in the dating world say really get to know them before you get a last name to investigate on the internet, while others say it will always be a case of no last name, no first date.

“I don’t think I would meet somebody if they didn’t tell me their last name. I think that’s a little bit concerning if they don’t tell me their last name before I meet them,” Upper East Side resident Grace Patterson said.

“You’ll end up finding out their last name anyway, so that’s usually how I go about it and it’s never really been an issue,” a man added.

He and others say look at it this way, a last name will always come up for something lasting.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch