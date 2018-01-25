NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – If you’re a New York sports fan, you’re going to regard this as another example that Bill de Blasio is a traitor.

We already knew de Blasio roots for the Red Sox, and we knew he roots for the Patriots, but on Thursday he took Patriot love to a new level, reported CBS2’s Marcia Kramer.

Not only does he want the Patriots to win the Super Bowl, he’s got Tom Brady hair envy.

“Well, I do want to say after the last victory in the conference championship, he took off his helmet and his hair was perfect, I just want to note that,” de Blasio said in an interview on Hot 97. “I don’t agree with the politics of the New England Patriots hierarchy but I did grow up with the team and I remain loyal to it and I always say they only start playing once they’re behind by a touchdown or two, so I think they are going to prevail. I don’t go to sleep on the Eagles, they’re a good team too, but I think the Patriots will prevail.”

De Blasio is such a Patriots fan that he once said he didn’t believe “deflategate” really happened. The NFL said it sure did and fined the Patriots $1 million and two draft picks.

Brady was suspended for four games.

