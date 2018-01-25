CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – If you’re a New York sports fan, you’re going to regard this as another example that Bill de Blasio is a traitor.

We already knew de Blasio roots for the Red Sox, and we knew he roots for the Patriots, but on Thursday he took Patriot love to a new level, reported CBS2’s Marcia Kramer.

Not only does he want the Patriots to win the Super Bowl, he’s got Tom Brady hair envy.

“Well, I do want to say after the last victory in the conference championship, he took off his helmet and his hair was perfect, I just want to note that,” de Blasio said in an interview on Hot 97. “I don’t agree with the politics of the New England Patriots hierarchy but I did grow up with the team and I remain loyal to it and I always say they only start playing once they’re behind by a touchdown or two, so I think they are going to prevail. I don’t go to sleep on the Eagles, they’re a good team too, but I think the Patriots will prevail.”

De Blasio is such a Patriots fan that he once said he didn’t believe “deflategate” really happened. The NFL said it sure did and fined the Patriots $1 million and two draft picks.

Brady was suspended for four games.

