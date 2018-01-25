CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Dr. Larry Nassar, Judge Rosemarie Aquilina, Local TV

LANSING, Mich. (CBSNewYork) — She’s being called the face of justice in the U.S. Gymnastics sex abuse trial.

The woman gave victims a platform to confront their attacker.

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina’s message of feminism has been reverberating throughout the country.

“I’ve just signed your death warrant,” she told former U.S. Gymnastics doctor, Larry Nassar.

The tough as nails judge presided over his sex assault case.

“I wouldn’t send my dogs to you sir,” she said.

The judge made her disgust for Nassar no secret, notably tearing up and tossing letters from the convicted sex abuser and encouraging every victim to confront the man she called a monster.

“He penetrated me, he groped me, he fondled me, and then he asked me how it felt,” victim Rachel Denhollander said.

“You started a tidal wave. You are the bravest person I ever had in my courtroom,” Aquilina said.

So who is this lady on the bench?

Aquilina has been a Michigan judge for 14 years. Before taking the bench, she attended law school at Western Michigan University.

Judge Aquilina is also a professor, a mother, grandmother, and a novelist whose books ‘Triple Cross Killer’ and ‘Feel No Evil’ are both now sold out on Amazon.

To many people across the country Judge Aquilina is now the face of female empowerment.

“I just felt that the sentencing judge, Aquilina really did honor the victims,” Valorie Kondos Field, UCLA gymnastics said.

“Everyone got to say what they wanted or needed to say and to do that is pretty outstanding,” Deborah Gonzalez said.

“I thought it was great because all the girls got their stories out and I think it’s important for all girls to be able to stand up and speak about if they’ve been abused in their past,” Suzon Kornbluth added.

Aquilina said she would only consider future interviews with a survivor by her side. She said the story isn’t about her, it’s about them.

Nassar was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison for multiple sex crimes.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch