CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Garden State Parkway, John Montone, Sean Adams

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey man has started a petition to raise the speed limit on the Garden State Parkway.

Twenty years ago, the state bumped up the speed limit on parts of the Parkway from 55 mph to 65 mph.

Assemblyman Declan O’Scanlon, R-Monmouth, tried unsuccessfully in the past to raise the speed limit to 75, citing traffic studies that claimed there would be fewer lane changes and therefore fewer accidents.

But the movement never really picked up enough speed.

Now, Lakewood resident Mendel Rosenfeld is revisiting the idea, starting a petition on Change.org to bump up the speed limit by 10 mph.

“By changing the speed limit on the Garden State Parkway and other NJ highways people will agree to travel further for a job which will lower unemployment rates,” Rosenfeld wrote.

At the time of publication, the petition had over 1,500 signatures.

But reaction from drivers who talked to WCBS 880’s Sean Adams and 1010 WINS’ John Montone was mixed.

“I’d keep it at 65, that’s more than enough because people are going to go faster than that,” one man said.

“Good idea, I say they’re already running 75,” another man said.

“Traffic now allows you to go 75 I don’t think it allows you go 85,” one woman said.

“They’re doing it anyway, I don’t think it really matters,” another woman said.

“I lived in Texas for a long time and that was a perfectly acceptable speed limit,” a woman, named Deborah, said.

“Raise it to 75 people will do 85, raise it to 85 people will do 95. It doesn’t make any difference what the speed limit out there is whatever people do is what they’re going to do,” a driver, named John, said.

Safety advocates argue speed kills — the faster you go the lower your reaction time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch