LAKEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey man has started a petition to raise the speed limit on the Garden State Parkway.

Twenty years ago, the state bumped up the speed limit on parts of the Parkway from 55 mph to 65 mph.

Assemblyman Declan O’Scanlon, R-Monmouth, tried unsuccessfully in the past to raise the speed limit to 75, citing traffic studies that claimed there would be fewer lane changes and therefore fewer accidents.

But the movement never really picked up enough speed.

Now, Lakewood resident Mendel Rosenfeld is revisiting the idea, starting a petition on Change.org to bump up the speed limit by 10 mph.

“By changing the speed limit on the Garden State Parkway and other NJ highways people will agree to travel further for a job which will lower unemployment rates,” Rosenfeld wrote.

At the time of publication, the petition had over 1,500 signatures.

But reaction from drivers who talked to WCBS 880’s Sean Adams and 1010 WINS’ John Montone was mixed.

“I’d keep it at 65, that’s more than enough because people are going to go faster than that,” one man said.

“Good idea, I say they’re already running 75,” another man said.

“Traffic now allows you to go 75 I don’t think it allows you go 85,” one woman said.

“They’re doing it anyway, I don’t think it really matters,” another woman said.

“I lived in Texas for a long time and that was a perfectly acceptable speed limit,” a woman, named Deborah, said.

“Raise it to 75 people will do 85, raise it to 85 people will do 95. It doesn’t make any difference what the speed limit out there is whatever people do is what they’re going to do,” a driver, named John, said.

Safety advocates argue speed kills — the faster you go the lower your reaction time.