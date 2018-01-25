JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Hudson County has announced the formation of a new regional fatal collision unit Thursday, days after a man waiting at a bus stop was struck and killed by a vehicle in Jersey City.

Jersey City Police Chief Mike Kelly said something needs to be done about pedestrian fatalities in the county. There were 15 last year, tied for the highest in the state, WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell reported.

“We are in a crisis situation,” Kelly said.

County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said investigators from across the county will come together when needed.

“Not everyone is able to do crash investigations all that often, which means that you’ve got the training but you don’t use those skills,” she said.

Suarez said the unit also has the latest technology.

“Specialty equipped vehicles, an aerial drone and a newly acquired laser scanning and measuring equipment,” she said.

Police in Jersey City are still searching for two suspects who were seen running away from the deadly crash involving a stole SUV at Communipaw Avenue and Kennedy Boulevard around 4:50 a.m. Tuesday.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s office said police were trying to pull over the stolen vehicle, which was seen speeding and running traffic lights, when it slammed into a light post and crashed into a bus shelter, killing a man.