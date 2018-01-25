NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – James Corden helped kick off the Grammy celebration in New York City Thursday morning.
Corden was on hand to roll out the red carpet for the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden, which are returning to the Big Apple for the first time in 15 years.
Corden is hosting the Grammy’s this weekend. It’s the second time he’s hosted.
Corden was joined by Recording Academy President Neil Portnow, Grammy Awards Executive Producer Ken Ehrlich and CBS Executive Vice President Jack Sussman.
