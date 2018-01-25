NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Remember ‘Got Milk?’

Figure skater and Olympic Gold Medalist Kristi Yamaguchi is recreating her iconic ‘Got Milk?’ ad more than 20 years later.

Yamaguchi made history in 1992 when she became the first American woman in 15 years to win the Gold medal in figure skating. She joined dozens of celebrities and athletes who all appeared in the ad sporting the famous milk mustache and told 1010 WINS’ Sports Director Marc Ernay what it was like being a part of the famous campaign back in the 90s.

“It certainly was an honor to be asked to be a part of the campaign and it was so so fitting because even though I was already in my 20’s, I still drank milk everyday,” Kristi said.

“People would laugh when I would go to dinner and order a glass of milk, so I was like ‘This is so perfect.’ It was fun, it was an honor to be photographed by Annie Leibowitz and joining all of the other athletes who were part of that campaign and going into this years campaign — a whole handful of Olympic gold medalists that are part of this as well — so it’s a great thing.”

Kristi is now working with the Milk Life Campaign which is comprised of more than 30 Team USA athletes whose mission is to explain the importance of milk in a well-balanced, nutritious diet.

“It was fun to be a part of the mustache campaign and now 20 something years later to be a part of milk life,” Kristi told Ernay. “It was like, ‘Let’s just grab this one shot’ and I wasn’t sure I was going to be flexible enough to recreate the actual pose but it came out alright.”

Kristi said recreating the ad wasn’t too taxing. “No aches and pains,” she said.

Kristi was named to the U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame in 1998 and the World Figure Skating Hall of Fame in 1999. In 2005, she was inducted into the USOC Olympic Hall of Fame.