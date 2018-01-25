CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
LAS VEGAS (CBSNewYork) — A woman who was shot in the head during the Las Vegas massacre and was not expected to survive now has an extraordinary story to share.

In a wheelchair and with her husband, Frank, by her side, Jovanna Calzadillas was all smiles Thursday – three months after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

“We will not live in fear,” she said.

The couple was attending a music festival in Las Vegas last October, celebrating Frank’s recent return from an Air Force deployment in Afghanistan, when a bullet injured the left side of her brain, damaging the area that processes language.

“On October 1, a part of me changed that night. Even though I will not be the same old Jovanna, I will come back stronger,” she said.

Doctors told her family she would not survive and were considering taking her off life support, but they never gave up hope.

“I had a dream that Jovanna visited me,” said Frank. “I called her mom and I said we’re keeping Jovanna alive. She’s going to be alright.”

The mother of two did wake up and is now learning to walk again. Her family calls her recovery a miracle.

A total of 58 people were killed and 851 others hurt during the shooting spree.

