Be free, little manatee!
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission along with a local rescue group were called to save a helpless animal who got itself into an interesting predicament.
Even though a 300-pound manatee can float pretty well on its own, the large mammal appeared to be trying on a life vest that was the wrong size.
Rescuers spent several hours trying to help release the trapped animal and were thankfully successful after netting the beast and hoisting it ashore to remove the floatation device.
While we appreciate the manatee’s interest in fashion, we think it looks a lot better without one!
-Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana