NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Mets are bringing Jose Reyes back.
The Amazin’s and the free agent infielder have reached an agreement for the 2018 season, WFAN baseball insider Jon Heyman reported. Reyes will earn $2 million this season, and potentially another $500,000 in incentives. The deal is pending a physical.
Reyes played in 145 games with the Mets last season, hitting .246 with 15 home runs, 58 RBIs, 75 runs scored and 24 stolen bases.
He saw time at third base, shortstop, second base and in the outfield in 2017. If the Mets make no other significant moves in the infield, Reyes, 34, figures to be the team’s Opening Day second baseman.
Reyes is in his second tour with the Mets. He ranks in the top two in franchise history in hits, doubles, triples, runs scored and stolen bases.