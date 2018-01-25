CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Reportedly Handing The Starting Reins To Manning While Whomever They Draft Learns Is The Prudent Thing To Do
Filed Under:Jason Keidel, Local TV, New York Giants

By Jason Keidel
» More Columns

According to a report, the Giants are keeping the most prized and productive quarterback in franchise history for at least one more year.

It is the right decision.

SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano said newly minted general Dave Gettleman met with Eli Manning and that the two-time Super Bowl MVP will be under center in 2018, well after the club drafts and and begins to groom his replacement.

MOREReport: Eli Manning Will Be Giants’ Starting QB In 2018

That same report said new head coach Pat Shurmur told the Giants’ powers that be during his interview that he, too, wanted Manning to lead Big Blue for at least one more season.

Everyone with a vital voice within the organization agrees the next franchise quarterback, be it a top-level guy like a Josh Rosen or perhaps a Lamar Jackson from the next tier, will need to tote a clipboard for a year and learn from Manning. Big Blue will deal with 2019 when it arrives.

Eli Manning

Giants quarterback Eli Manning looks toward the sideline during the first quarter against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland on Nov. 27, 2016. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Unless you’re assured that the Giants will draft the next DeShaun Watson, Manning is the obvious choice to start, lead, and finish the 2018 season. Unless Tom Coughlin comes up with a most delicious package of picks and players to bag his most prized pupil and bring him to Jacksonville, Eli ain’t goin’ nowhere.

First, the natives love him. Manning is embedded in the hearts of Big Blue fans forever. Second, he’s earned the right to stay due to two scintillating Super Bowl victories. He’s the only man to beat Tom Brady in the Super Bowl, and he did it twice. Third, you likely won’t have anyone of Manning’s talent or timbre in the pipeline, certainly not to assume the snaps by September.

MOREKeidel: There’s No Reason Why Shurmur’s Giants Can’t Turn It Around Quickly

Even though the Giants had a calamitous 2017, which came apart before Halloween and ended with an eyesore of a record, there’s something heartwarming about this time of year for Big Blue devotees. Though the Giants never competed for a playoff spot this season, just seeing the Patriots reach their eighth Super Bowl under Bill Belichick reminds the MetLife faithful that their team and Eli, in particular, are the only reasons why Brady will enter Super Bowl LII with a 5-2 record, instead of 7-0.

New England’s 18-0 juggernaut in 2007 was rolled by a 10-6 squad. The Pats that season had outscored their opponents in the regular season by 315 points. The Giants outscored theirs by 22. Fast forward four years, and the Pats, a typical 13-3 after bashing their foes by a total of 171 points, again lost to the Giants, who were only 9-7 and were actually outscored by six points over 16 games.

Both games were either defined or remembered by a single throw by Manning. He is the Patriots’ Kryptonite. And Manning played quite well in the games leading up to those two Super Bowls, as well. Maybe he hasn’t won every playoff game he’s ever played in, but he went 8-0 over those two seasons and put himself in line for a bronze bust in Canton.

All that gives Manning a mulligan for 2017. Not that he played poorly. He had a decent season on an injury-ravaged team, throwing for 3,468 yards, 19 TDs and 13 INTs, while completing 61.6 percent of his passes. Does that sound like the stuff of a starting QB on a 3-13 team?

Sure, the Giants need significant work and no one expects them to tweak, retool, or reload their roster into Super Bowl form over the next six months. But it’s not obscene or absurd to expect this club, which was 11-5 just 13 months ago, to be way better than 3-13.

Indeed, December contention and even 10 wins is not a fantasy. It’s a good goal. And the best way to turn this tanker around is to keep the captain that has been known to conquer rough waters.

Eli Manning.

Please follow Jason on Twitter at @JasonKeidel

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch