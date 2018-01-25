By Jessica Allen

New York abounds with yoga studios, offering budding and expert yoginis alike the chance to find a studio that suits them. But the city also offers a slew of classes designed to take you beyond the usual sun salutation (and maybe even your comfort zone). Here are our picks for the most unusual yoga studios in NYC.

Bold & Naked Yoga

163 West 23rd St.

New York, NY 10011

(212) 399-6307

www.boldnaked.com

Yep, it’s yoga in the buff. As the studio notes, this type of practice isn’t for everyone, unclothed and exposed as it is, but devotees swear by the revelations that ensue when inhibitions and workout wear are shed. You can also sign up for Tantric Yogassage, a one-on-one session of assisted tantric yoga poses and massage. Classes are supportive, not exploitative, and the vibe is one of deep dedication and nurturing, rather than sexual.

Box + Flow

55 Bond St.

New York, NY 10012

(212) 228-3569

Predicated on the idea that combining two opposites makes a whole, Box and Flow features boxing and yoga. The 55-minute class runs through a weightlifting warm up, then moves into heavy bag work, paired punching, and shadowboxing, and finishes with expansive flow sequences, in an “attempt to reach equilibrium in mind, body + soul. The class is equal parts energizing and meditative, active and relaxing, heart-racing and brain-soothing.

Meow Parlour

46 Hester St.

New York, NY 10002

www.meowparlour.com

Cat cafes enable visitors to pet a feline while sipping a latte, a chance to interact with a four-legged friend without full-on committing to a pet. Taking the concept one step further, Meow Parlour pairs yoga classes with cats. Each one starts with cat- and kitten-cuddle time, transitions into a 45-minute flow, and concludes with more time to play with the cats. The animals are available for adoption, in case you want to continue your practice together at home.

Om Factory

265 West 37th St.

New York, NY 10018

(212) 616-8662

www.omfactory.yoga

At Om Factory you can take a standard yoga class or you can try an entirely new form of yoga. Its Acroyoga mixes acrobatics, Thai massage, and traditional yoga, while its Aerial Yoga classes take you higher, literally. Many of the poses in this class will have you turning upside down, inside out, and back again, using gravity to help intensify your movement. We’re also pretty fond of Forrest Yoga, with its focus on core work, sustained poses, and deep breathing.

Y7

170 South 1st St.

Brooklyn, NY 11211

www.y7-studio.com

Y7 has several studios around town, including a newly opened flagship in Williamsburg. Among the classes are the signature We Flow Hard, which pairs vinyasa sequences with all kinds of cool music, including hip hop and R&B. If you love yoga but can’t stand the ommm-ing or gentle instrumental, these open-level classes might be right up your alley. There’s also a Slowburn class, which takes the pace down a notch or two and focuses on fewer poses.