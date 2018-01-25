NEW YORK (WFAN) — On this week’s edition of the “Outside the Cage” podcast, hosts Pete Hoffman and Ike Feldman recapped UFC 220 in Boston and had two very interesting guests.
Joining the guys were the fantastic jiu-jitsu coach and MMA personality Eddie Bravo and Alain Moussi, the lead in the new film “Kickboxer: Retaliation.”
Bravo may be best known as the conspiracy king on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” but the jiu-jitsu genius has much, much more to offer. Bravo talked with the guys about his UFC champion pupil Tony Ferguson, who’ll be defending his title in April at Barclays Center, and offered his theory on the 2017 deaths of musicians Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington.
Also this week, high-energy Moussi talked to the guys about working with Jean-Claude Van Damme and Mike Tyson. Moussi also revealed what he learned from being on the set with MMA stars like Georges St. Pierre, Fabricio Verdum and Gina Carano.
