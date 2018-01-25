CBS 2Lorraine Bianchini and Thomas McKinley (credit: Nassau County Police) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Parents were furious to discover they were unaware that a student had allegedly been caught with knives at a school in Queens.

There are no metal detectors at P.S. 36 in Jamaica, where a student was caught with three knives in his backpack.

Nobody was hurt, but parents want to know why there weren’t immediately informed.

“What’s going on in the school, like a child bringing a knife I would like to know,” Denise said.

A quick email would have been nice, Julio said.

“For the safety of the kids it’s always good to keep parents informed as to what’s going on,” he said.

School officials wouldn’t say why the 10-year-old had the knives, but promised appropriate follow up action.

