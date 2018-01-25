NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — All-Star defenseman P.K. Subban scored in his third straight game and Pekka Rinne made 23 saves for his fourth shutout in leading the streaking Nashville Predators to a 3-0 victory over the slumping New Jersey Devils on Thursday night.

Mattias Ekholm and Viktor Arvidsson also scored as the Predators extended their point streak to a season-high eight games (6-0-2).

With regular goaltenders Cory Schneider and Keith Kinkaid injured, rookie Ken Appleby made 24 saves in his first career start for the Devils, who have lost four straight in regulation. New Jersey has two wins in its last 12 games (2-7-3).

Subban gave Rinne the only goal he would need with a wicked slap shot from the right point that beat Appleby midway through the second period.

Ekholm scored early in the third period on a slap shot that deflected off the stick of Devils forward Kyle Palmieri, while Arvidsson scored short-handed with just under five minutes to play.

Rinne had a little luck in winning his 24th game. The Devils had a goal by defenseman Will Butcher waved off in the first period because of goaltender interference, and Nico Hischier and Stefan Noesen each hit a goalpost.

NOTES: With Schneider and Kinkaid out, the Devils brought up Mackenzie Blackwood from Binghamton (AHL) to back up Appleby. … C Kevin Rooney also was called up from the minors for the first time this season with Marcus Johansson out with a concussion. … Rinne is now seven wins away from 300. … Nashville is 22-2-3 when leading after two periods. New Jersey has been shut out in its last two home games, losing 3-0 to Detroit Monday.

UP NEXT:

Predators: host Chicago on Tuesday.

Devils: at Buffalo on Tuesday.

