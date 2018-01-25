DAVOS, Switzerland (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump is now in Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Trump is the first sitting president to attend the annual summit since Bill Clinton in 2000.

The president is expected to deliver one of the keynote speeches and is scheduled Thursday to hold bi-lateral talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and British Prime Minister Theresa May.

But before leaving Washington, the president held an impromptu meeting with reporters at the White House, adamant that his administration’s tax cuts and deregulation will help attract foreign investors, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

“They’re going to invest a lot of money in this country,” he said.

The president also touched on immigration when asked if immigrants brought illegally to the U.S. as children should be concerned about deportation if a deal on DACA isn’t reached by his March 5 deadline.

“Tell them not to be concerned, OK?” Trump said. “Tell them not to worry.”

On Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio was in Washington himself, scheduled to have a face-to-face meeting with the president as part of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, when he backed out at the last minute in protest.

It was an opportunity for de Blasio to petition the president for federal funding, but the mayor refused to attend because hours before the scheduled meeting, the Justice Department threatened to subpoena New York City and 22 other sanctuary cities if they failed to turn over law enforcement records on immigrants, some of whom are in prison.

“I was shocked, it made no sense. The whole thing was a charade,” de Blasio said. “The very first and only time they’ve invited America’s mayors to the White House, they attack literally a list of America’s cities.”

Other mayors from across the country also boycotting the meeting, the Associated Press reported.

The president responded, saying “the mayors who choose to boycott this event have put the needs of criminal illegal immigrants over law-abiding Americans.”

“But let me tell you, the vast majority of people showed up,” Trump said.

Trump spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders added that if mayors have a problem with the Justice Department’s actions, “they should talk to the Congress, the people that pass the laws. The Department of Justice enforces them, and as long as that is the law, the Department of Justice is going to strongly enforce it.”

As for the mayors, she said the White House would love to work with them, “but we cannot allow people to pick and choose what laws they want to follow.”

“If we have a country with no laws, then nothing matters,” Sanders added.

The 23 jurisdictions that received letters Wednesday include cities in California, Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Vermont and Washington. Officials said the places were previously warned that they need to provide information about their policies to be eligible to receive grants that pay for everything from bulletproof vests to officer overtime.

