Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
High pressure dominates this afternoon, so expect plenty of sunshine. As for temps, we’ll do several degrees better than yesterday, but it will still be on the chilly side with highs in the upper 30s.
High pressure’s firmly in place tonight, so expect mainly clear skies around the area. And our winds will remain out of the south, so don’t expect a big drop in the temps — low to mid 30s or so.
We’re in for a warm-up tomorrow as sunshine and a southwest wind drives our temps into the 50s! And it should stay quiet, but we could see a shower north and west late in the day and into the evening.
Showers will overspread the area late tomorrow night, but the models are now suggesting an earlier exit on Sunday. That said, expect mainly early morning showers on Sunday with gradual clearing south and east.