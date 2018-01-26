New York (1010WINS) 1010 WINS has teamed up with Animal Care Centers of New York City to let you know about some of the adoptable animals looking for loving homes in the city’s shelters, and, where ACC’s mobile adoption units are headed with even more great pets.

This week, we’re featuring Buddha, Thea & Nyla!

Buddha (17358) A volunteer writes: Buddha is a very beautiful dog…all white. His eyes’ color blends blue lagoon and tender green. He is so well groomed and the perfect weight. Buddha always welcomes me at his door and is leashed easily. He is quite a good walker, house trained, most likely, and polite to the peers we near. He ignored me at our first encounter, sniffing around the yard but then, became closer even at the point to sit upon command, eat treats gently from my hand and giving me his paw upon request. He did not care for the ball. The cold does seem to not promote playful behaviors in most short-haired dogs. Buddha lived with his family of one young child and a female dog, and they all got along fine. He needed time to warm up to strangers, and eventually did. Like toddlers, some dogs often prefer not to share their stuff. As any good human parent, the pet parent will have to teach his/her dog that sharing can eventually lead to friendship or at least, a peaceful coexistence. Gorgeous Buddha will need experienced while loving hands to bring the best out of him and make him a most wonderful forever best friend. Meet Buddha at Manhattan ACC: 326 East 110th Street (between 1st and 2nd Aves.) New York, NY 10029 and learn more HERE.

Thea (11646) Thea won the hearts of ACC Staff members when she first arrived in November of 2017! Adopt the perfect bunny at Brooklyn ACC: 2336 Linden Boulevard. Learn more about Thea HERE.

Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the only open-admissions animal shelter in New York City and takes in approximately 30,000 animals every year. ACC’s three Care Centers in Manhattan (326 East 110th Street), Brooklyn (2336 Linden Boulevard), and Staten Island (3139 Veterans Road West) are open for adoptions 12pm-8pm Monday thru Friday, and 10am-6pm Saturdays and Sundays.

Nyla (18562) Nyla is the model cat at ACC, and we mean that in both looks and manners! You can find this calico-cutie at Manhattan ACC: 326 East 110th Street (between 1st and 2nd Aves.) New York, NY 10029. Click HERE to learn more about Nyla.

If you’re interested in one of the animals featured here, email ACC’s Adoption team at adopt@nycacc.org with the animal’s name and “A#”, or head directly to the Care Center where the animal is located. Please note, animals featured here may already be placed by the time you arrive, but there are hundreds of great cats, dogs, and rabbits looking for loving homes every day! You can view available animals online, and at the Care Centers, ACC Adoption Counselors will help you find the best match.

You can also meet your new best friend at ACC’s Mobile Adoption Center, which travels throughout the city. (Note: dates and locations are subject to change. Information will be updated as quickly as possible. Also check http://nycacc.org/Events.htm)

This week’s mobile adoption events:

Saturday, 1/27, 12pm – 4pm: Petco. 860 Broadway, New York, New York 10003

Sunday, 1/28, 12pm – 4pm: Raymour & Flanigan. 113 14th Street, New York, New York 10003

To adopt an animal, you must have a valid photo ID, be 18 years of age or older, and bring proof of current address. ACC adoptions include vaccinations, spay/neuter, a pre-registered microchip, an identification tag, a collar, and a certificate for a free initial exam at a participating veterinarian.

For more information, visit http://www.nycacc.org/Adopt.htm.