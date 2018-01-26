CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
1010 WINS Teams With Animal Care Centers of NYC To Help Boost Pet Adoptions
Filed Under:3 To See At ACC, ACC, Animal Care Centers of NYC, animal rescue, animal shelter, Bunnies, Cats, Dogs, Pet Adoption, Rabbits

New York (1010WINS) 1010 WINS has teamed up with Animal Care Centers of New York City to let you know about some of the adoptable animals looking for loving homes in the city’s shelters, and, where ACC’s mobile adoption units are headed with even more great pets.

This week, we’re featuring Meet Marist, Thea & Nyla!

marist 15902 3 To See At ACC: Meet Marist, Thea & Nyla!

Marist (15902) available for adoption at Manhattan ACC: 326 East 110th Street. (Photo: ACC)

Marist (15902) Marist is a head turner, no doubt about it. He’s gorgeous, his weight perfect for his size, his quiet demeanor making him a perfect companion for a leisurely stroll to the park. Available for adoption at Manhattan ACC: 326 East 110th Street (between 1st and 2nd Aves.) New York, NY 10029. Learn more about Marist HERE.

thea 11646 3 To See At ACC: Meet Marist, Thea & Nyla!

Thea (11646) available for adoption at Brooklyn ACC: 2336 Linden Boulevard. (Photo: ACC)

Thea (11646) Thea won the hearts of ACC Staff members when she first arrived in November of 2017! Adopt the perfect bunny at Brooklyn ACC: 2336 Linden Boulevard.  Learn more about Thea HERE.

Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the only open-admissions animal shelter in New York City and takes in approximately 30,000 animals every year. ACC’s three Care Centers in Manhattan (326 East 110th Street), Brooklyn (2336 Linden Boulevard), and Staten Island (3139 Veterans Road West) are open for adoptions 12pm-8pm Monday thru Friday, and 10am-6pm Saturdays and Sundays.

nyla 18562 3 To See At ACC: Meet Marist, Thea & Nyla!

Nyla (18562) available at Manhattan ACC: 326 East 110th Street. (Photo: ACC)

Nyla (18562) Nyla is the model cat at ACC, and we mean that in both looks and manners! You can find this calico-cutie at Manhattan ACC: 326 East 110th Street (between 1st and 2nd Aves.) New York, NY 10029. Click HERE to learn more about Nyla.

If you’re interested in one of the animals featured here, email ACC’s Adoption team at adopt@nycacc.org with the animal’s name and “A#”, or head directly to the Care Center where the animal is located. Please note, animals featured here may already be placed by the time you arrive, but there are hundreds of great cats, dogs, and rabbits looking for loving homes every day! You can view available animals online, and at the Care Centers, ACC Adoption Counselors will help you find the best match.

You can also meet your new best friend at ACC’s Mobile Adoption Center, which travels throughout the city. (Note: dates and locations are subject to change. Information will be updated as quickly as possible. Also check http://nycacc.org/Events.htm)

This week’s mobile adoption events:

  • Saturday, 1/27, 12pm – 4pm: Petco. 860 Broadway, New York, New York 10003
  • Sunday, 1/28, 12pm – 4pm: Raymour & Flanigan. 113 14th Street, New York, New York 10003

To adopt an animal, you must have a valid photo ID, be 18 years of age or older, and bring proof of current address. ACC adoptions include vaccinations, spay/neuter, a pre-registered microchip, an identification tag, a collar, and a certificate for a free initial exam at a participating veterinarian.

For more information, visit http://www.nycacc.org/Adopt.htm.

