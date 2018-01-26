1010 WINS-This rhino calf born at the Toronto Zoo on January 4th was really enjoying his bath time, while his mom “Asha” didn’t seem impressed in the least bit.
Bath time is old hat for this mother greater one-horned rhino named Ashakrian, but her still unnamed newborn couldn’t stop playing in the water — and even began rolling around in the cool spray after being introduced to it for the very first time.
In one of their adorable #BabyRhinoDiaries updates on Facebook, the zoo says the calf was initially a little afraid of the water, but now the bouncing baby just doesn’t want to stop!
The greater one-horned rhino, or Indian rhino, is listed as ‘vulnerable’ on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, as the extent and quality of the animal’s most important habitat is considered to be in decline due to human and livestock intrusion. To date, it is believed a total of 3,555 Indian rhinoceros are estimated to live in the wild.
Presenting the first Zoo baby of 2018 🦏🎉. We are excited to announce that Ashakiran, a 13-year-old female greater one-horned rhino, gave birth to a male calf on Thursday, January 4, 2018, at 11:04 am. . A greater one-horned rhino’s gestation lasts 425 - 496 days (approximately 16 months). Ashakiran, affectionately known to her keepers as "Asha", was moved from public viewing into a maternity area mid-December where video cameras were set in place for Wildlife Care staff to monitor her closely. While the calf appears healthy and feeding well, the first thirty days will be critical for both mom and calf. This is the second calf for Asha and father Vishnu. . Watch below to see him nursing from mom, Asha. #RhinoDiaries #savingspecies
