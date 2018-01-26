Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »
The Knicks yielded 130 points in a loss in Denver on Thursday night.
Walt Frazier backpedaled a bit from his comments knocking Kristaps Porzingis for missing games.
Joakim Noah is apparently unhappy about his lack of playing time.
It was all in a day’s work Friday for Boomer & Gio, who, needless to say, had plenty to discuss when it came to the NBA basketball team that resides at Madison Square Garden.
Make no mistake, the Knicks are a sorry bunch right now.
