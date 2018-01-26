During Friday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day,” we got to hear Boomer fawn about the greatness of Marlins CEO Derek Jeter.
It was a Friday without football (the Pro Bowl doesn’t count), so it was the Knicks who found themselves on the guys’ chopping block early on, after they got handled in Denver on Thursday night. On a positive note, LeBron James saw enough in Kristaps Porzingis to draft him on his All-Star team.
In addition, Gregg is excited about going to Minneapolis, Boomer is trying to convince his radio partner that life as he knows it is over, and the XFL is coming back, which means another job opportunity for the Blonde Bomber.
Until Monday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves live from Minneapolis to kick off Super Bowl week, you stay classy New York!!!