NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 13-year-old boy was hit and killed while riding his bicycle Friday evening in Brooklyn.
Police said the boy, identified as Kevin Flores, was struck by a 2000 Mack oil truck around 5:30 near the intersection of Lewis and Jefferson Avenues in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood.
He was rushed to Interfaith Hospital with severe head trauma and was later pronounced dead.
Police said the oil truck was traveling north on Lewis Avenue, turning right onto Jefferson Avenue when it hit the boy on his bike.
The driver remained on the scene and was taken into custody with charges pending. Police sources say he had a suspended license.