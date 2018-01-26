LONG BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A correction officer has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a 2016 attack in Long Beach.
Ralph Keppler, of Lynbrook, was arrested Wednesday at Riker’s Island where he worked as a New York City correction officer.
Long Beach authorities said Keppler in December 2016 attacked a 54-year-old woman outside her home with a metal barbell handle.
The woman lost one eye and has been hospitalized in a vegetative state ever since.
Keppler’s attorney told Newsday he cannot imagine the case going anywhere.
He said the woman conned Kepler out of $65,000, claiming the money was to invest in a dating app that her son invented.
But instead the attorney said the woman used it to buy cars and have cosmetic surgery.
Keppler was fired from his job and has been arraigned on attempted murder and assault charges.
He is being held without bail.