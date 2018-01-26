NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Looking to get in the mood for this Sunday’s GRAMMY Awards?
Then head on over to Newark and pay a visit to the GRAMMY Museum Experience.
The museum opened at the Prudential Center last fall in celebration of the award show’s grand return to the East Coast.
It is filled with interactive exhibits.
You can get drum lessons from Max Weinberg of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band or sing on stage karaoke-style with Ray Charles.
There are also award show highlights and a tribute to New Jersey Grammy winners.
“The idea is for you to engage, that your experience is an active one rather than a passive one,” museum founder Bob Santelli said. “It allows you to engage in the celebration of great GRAMMY music.”
James Corden is hosting the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden.
The award show is returning to the Big Apple for the first time in 15 years.
You can watch the GRAMMYs on CBS2 Sunday night at 7:30 p.m.