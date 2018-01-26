CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:60th Annual Grammy Awards, Alphabet Rockers, Grammy Awards, Grammys, Jessica Moore, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Students in Lower Manhattan got an early taste of the GRAMMY Awards on Friday.

As CBS2’s Jessica Moore reported, their learning came alive with the help of a GRAMMY-nominated group.

Friday never looked so fun at P.S. 142 thanks to the visit from Alphabet Rockers, a California-based kids hip-hop group on a mission to spread love across the world.

“I hope the message is to be kind to others, be proud of yourself, and treat everyone how they want to be treated,” member Lilly Ellis told Moore.

‘She Makes Us Feel Special:’ Bronx Teacher Earns GRAMMY Music Educator Award

Kaitlin McGraw and Tommy Shepherd Jr. started the group 10 years ago with the idea of kids inspiring kids through music.

“We knew that kids deserve to learn in different ways, and hip-hop is a freedom space that you can learn, regardless of culture,” said McGraw.

“It’s so fulfilling just to see them feeling like we’re on the same page with them and we’re connecting with them,” Shepherd added.

So what did the pre-K, kindergarten and first graders think about the Alphabet Rockers?

“I love it because, I love singing,” student Zoey Seawright said.

“I like their dancing, even the boys’ dancing,” a boy added.

“My favorite part about today was when they sing the songs,” Adele Hernandez said.

The songs not only empower kids, they could also earn the group a GRAMMY for Best Children’s Album. This is their first GRAMMY nomination.

The Alphabet Rockers will perform a benefit concert at Symphony Space on Saturday night before their big night on Sunday, when they hope to take home that GRAMMY gold.

