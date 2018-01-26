CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Music’s biggest stars are descending upon New York City for the 60th GRAMMY Awards.

It’s the first time the show has been here in 15 years. As CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported, Madison Square Garden is going glam, with loads of lights, giant screens and massive sets – turning a cavernous space into a palace.

Host James Corden admitted Friday he’s feeling star struck looking at the lineup.

“I’m really looking to Kendrick Lamar’s performance, I’m really looking forward to Pink, Sam Smith, Lady Gaga – U2 are doing something pretty cool,” he said. 

This is the year where hip hop could rule the night. Brooklyn born Jay Z has eight nominations, but West Coast phenomenon Kendrick Lamar is on his heels with seven.

Hometown girl Cardi B is also getting lots of GRAMMY love. The South Bronx native is nominated for best rap song and best rap performance.

Neil Diamond, 77, will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. He recently announced he’s retiring from touring after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Welcoming the awards back to the Big Apple, instead of Los Angeles, was celebrated Friday at a pre-GRAMMY luncheon inside the famed Apollo Theater in Harlem.

“When the nominations came in, we looked at the list and we saw many of the nominees had a direct Apollo connection – from Bruno Mars, who said it was his dream to perform at the Apollo, and he fulfilled that,” producer Kamilah Forbes said.

“There’s an energy here that’s different than pretty much any other place,” said executive producer Ken Ehrlich.

Ben Platt, celebrated star of Broadway’s “Dear Evan Hansen,” and other New York theater bigshots, like Patti LuPone, spent the day rehearsing what will be tribute performances to Leonard Bernstein and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Meanwhile, the unsung stars of GRAMMY weekend are the NYPD officers and members of other security forces tasked with keeping everyone safe, Carlin reported.

Inside Madison Square Garden, there will be armies of officers – many in uniform, but many not and in plain clothes. Trash cans will be removed, barriers will go up and roads will be shut down to deter truck attacks. Bomb-sniffing dogs and rooftop snipers are also part of the security plan.

