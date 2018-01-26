FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Jets are reportedly hiring former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Rick Dennison to be their run-game coordinator and offensive line coach.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news Friday afternoon.
The Jets fired offensive coordinator John Morton last week. Earlier this week, Shefter reported that Gang Green is expected to promote quarterbacks coach Jeremy Bates to replace Morton.
Under Dennison, 59, the Bills had the NFL’s 29th-ranked offense this season, but the sixth-best running game. Dennison also served two stints as the Denver Broncos’ offensive coordinator, including when they beat the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50, and spent four years leading the Houston Texans’ offense, one of the league’s best rushing attacks at the time with Arian Foster.
Dennison also was the Broncos’ special teams coach when they won back-to-back Super Bowls in the 1990s.
Dennison replaces offensive line coach Steve Marshall, whose firing was announced Wednesday.
The Jets, who went 5-11 this season, appear to be placing a greater emphasis on running the ball. Morton’s lack of commitment to the running game was reportedly one factor in his dismissal. New York had the 19th-ranked rushing offense in 2017, averaging 106.4 yards per game.
The Jets are also reportedly interviewing Lions quarterbacks coach Brian Callahan, although, with Bates’ promotion not finalized, it’s unclear if he is being considered as an offensive coordinator or a QB coach to replace Bates. Callahan is also interviewing for the Tennessee Titans’ offensive coordinator opening.