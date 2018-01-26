LANSING, Mich (CBSNewYork) — There was more fallout in the wake of the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal on Friday.

Michigan State University named an acting president after the president resigned.

The athletic director also announced his retirement.

“I have a daughter here, I have a daughter who dreams of coming here. I want her to feel safe, I want all our daughters to feel safe here,” trustee Mitch Lyons said.

MSU’s board of trustees held an emotional meeting Friday afternoon, where they apologized and vowed to change.

“This is about changing the culture at Michigan State University that allowed a predator to exist among us. Never again can this happen,” Dianne Byrum said.

Athletic director Mark Hollis became the latest to step down, but said he would fully cooperate with the investigation.

He said the victims’ impact statement brought him to tears.

“My heart breaks thinking about the incomprehensible pain all of them and their families have experienced,” he said.

Hours after his announcement, the board of trustees named a new acting president — Bill Beekman — until they can appoint an interim president.

MSU president Lou Anna Simon resigned earlier in the week, and according to her contract is still entitled to perks.

She has the option to receive her $750,000 salary for a year if she returns to the faculty. That’s in addition to a lifetime of parking passes and football tickets.

The U.S. education secretary said her agency is investigating the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal and will hold MSU accountable for any violations of federal law.

USA Gymnastics also announced that is entire board of directors will resign as requested by the U.S. Olympic Committee.