HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ. (CBSNewYork) — Heart-stopping dash cam video shows the terrifying moment a New Jersey police officer narrowly escaped being struck by a car during a highway traffic stop.
Hamilton Township Police Officer Dennis Bakker had pulled over a vehicle on Harding Highway on Jan. 19.
He had stepped out of his cruiser to make his way over to the stopped car when another vehicle came barreling towards him.
Bakker managed to jump out of the way just seconds before the vehicle smashed into the side of his cruiser.
Township of Hamilton Police Department released the video to demonstrate the importance of New Jersey’s Move Over Law, which directs motorists to either change lanes or slow down when approaching emergency vehicles.
“This is the exact reason why we ask motorists to please remember to slow down and proceed cautiously, when approaching a stationary emergency vehicle with flashing lights activated,” the department wrote on Facebook.
Those who violate the Move Over Law face a maximum fine of $500.