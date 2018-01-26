1010 WINS– This student has some serious trick-shot skills!
James Meiergard is a high school student with Down syndrome at West Point-Beemer in Nebraska.
He was called down to the court during a basketball game to try to make a half-court shot, backwards… and he totally nailed it!
See Also: Woman Fighting Brain Cancer Is Surprised with a Shower of Puppies
Watch the full video below showing the shot and crowd going wild for the team’s true MVP, posted online by the school’s sports editor Mike O’Brien.
-Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana