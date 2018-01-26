DAVOS, Switzerland (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump addressing the World Economic Forum Friday in Davos, Switzerland.
Speaking at the summit, the president said “America is open for business and we are competitive once again.”
“Now is the perfect time to bring your business, your jobs and your investments to the United States,” he said. “This is especially true because we have undertaken the most extensive regulatory reduction ever conceived.”
Back here in the U.S., the New York Times reports Trump ordered the firing of Special Counsel Robert Mueller last June. He reportedly backed off the order after a White House lawyer threatened to resign.
The president fired back Friday morning, calling the report “fake news.”
Mueller is investigating allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.