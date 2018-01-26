NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The cover for Vanity Fair’s 24th annual Hollywood issue has some readers doing a double and even triple take.
The issue is released every year during the awards season and features some of Hollywood’s biggest and brightest stars.
This year it seems “Big Little Lies” actress Reese Witherspoon had a leg up on the competition.
She appeared to have a third leg.
And she wasn’t the only one with an extra limb.
In another photo, “A Wrinkle in Time” star Oprah Winfrey has a third hand.
Witherspoon took the error in stride tweeting, “Well…I guess everybody knows now…I have 3 legs. I hope you can still accept me for who I am.”
Winfrey also got a laugh out of it tweeting, “I accept your 3d leg. As I know you accept my 3d hand.”
Vanity Fair admitted Winfrey’s additional hand was a mistake but said Witherspoon’s extra leg was actually just the lining of her dress.
So why the blunder?
Following James Franco’s sexual misconduct allegations the magazine digitally removed him from the star-studded cover.