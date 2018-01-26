NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The cover for Vanity Fair’s 24th annual Hollywood issue has some readers doing a double and even triple take.

The issue is released every year during the awards season and features some of Hollywood’s biggest and brightest stars.

12 extraordinary stars, one very momentous year. The 2018 Hollywood portfolio is here: https://t.co/6PfsFsPzK1 pic.twitter.com/MfRsp2y9Z3 — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 25, 2018

This year it seems “Big Little Lies” actress Reese Witherspoon had a leg up on the competition.

She appeared to have a third leg.

And she wasn’t the only one with an extra limb.

In another photo, “A Wrinkle in Time” star Oprah Winfrey has a third hand.

Witherspoon took the error in stride tweeting, “Well…I guess everybody knows now…I have 3 legs. I hope you can still accept me for who I am.”

Well…I guess everybody knows now…I have 3 legs. I hope you can still accept me for who I am. 😃( and I will never apologize for snuggling @Oprah .. if you get the opportunity, I highly recommend it;) https://t.co/6GyrfWxNSY — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 25, 2018

Winfrey also got a laugh out of it tweeting, “I accept your 3d leg. As I know you accept my 3d hand.”

I accept your 3d leg. As I know you accept my 3d hand👋🏾👋🏾👋🏾❤️ — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) January 25, 2018

Vanity Fair admitted Winfrey’s additional hand was a mistake but said Witherspoon’s extra leg was actually just the lining of her dress.

While we would have loved the exclusive on @RWitherspoon's three legs, unfortunately it's just the lining of her dress. https://t.co/HJjvbc037S — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 25, 2018

As for @Oprah, how can we expect her to juggle it all with just two hands?

¯_(ツ)_/¯_/¯ (We are correcting this error​ online​.) https://t.co/QNd74YtSTz — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 25, 2018

So why the blunder?

Following James Franco’s sexual misconduct allegations the magazine digitally removed him from the star-studded cover.