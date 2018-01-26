NUTLEY, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — New Jersey police say a woman is dead following her plunge into an icy river in Nutley days earlier.
Nutley police said Thursday that Maureen Cordaro died Saturday after a crash sent her plummeting into the Third River.
Officials say Cordaro suffered an apparent medical issue while driving which caused her to crash into a parked car and into the river.
“I saw her car. Her car was pretty banged up,” said Edwin Rios, who lives nearby.
No one else was injured in the crash. Detective Sgt. Anthony Montanari says police are unsure if she died as a result of the medical issue or the fall into the river.
In a statement after the crash, Nutley Public Safety Director Alphonse Petracco says the crash was “a terrible accident.”
