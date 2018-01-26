CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Dick Brennan, Local TV, Patchogue

PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Until recently, they had never met. But thanks to Facebook, two Long Island families have a story of a lifetime — and family treasures to prove it.

As CBS2’s Dick Brennan reported, Dina Underwood and her aunt were on the hunt for the perfect dresser to refurbish, coming across one at the Patchogue Salvation Army last week.

“It caught my aunt’s eye,” Underwood said. “She brought me over to it and said: ‘Hey, what do you think about this dresser? It might be a fun project to work on.'”

Little did they know inside the top drawer — and beside some trash — were priceless heirlooms.

World War II medal returned

Frank Gomula holds up his grandfather’s World War II medal. (credit: CBS2)

“As we looked a little closer, we saw that there was some interest stuff in there,” Underwood said.

The Long Island mother found a World War II medal and old pictures. She said immediately they knew they had to find the owner, so she turned to Facebook, posting a picture of the medal and one photo and asking for some help to find whoever they belonged to.

“My friends shared, and then they shared, and got shared some more,” Underwood said.

Those shares made their way to Frank Gomula, of Levittown, the grandson of the man in the picture.

“So, of course, I stopped. I read it. I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “I was stunned.”

Gomula then posted: “Holy Moly! That’s my Grand Father!”

He and Underwood then connected, and he got his hands on the family heirloom and photos he never knew existed.

“The positive power of social media,” Gomula said. “It was really a good thing. And if it wasn’t for that, it would have been lost forever.”

It turns out the dresser belonged to his aunt, who donated it not knowing the items were inside. Gomula said forget the dresser; “I have plenty of furniture of my own.”

But he will never lose sight of the returned family treasures.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch