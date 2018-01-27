By Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It’s a lovely start to the weekend with plenty of sunshine and warm temps for January! We’ll top out in the upper 40s and low 50s this afternoon with a mild breeze.
Clouds will be on the increase this evening ahead of an approaching cold front. Most of the rain holds off until after midnight, filling in during the overnight hours from the west. Temps stay on the mild side… upper 30s N&W to around 45 in NYC.
Sunday starts off wet with rain, especially for the city and points S&E. Heading into the afternoon, showers likely linger along the coast while we dry out inland. Temps will be a little cooler than today, in the mid and upper 40s by afternoon.
The work week starts off dry, but we could see some wintry weather by late Monday and into Tuesday.
Stay tuned!