NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A mother and father are facing multiple charges after police say they left their five-year-old child in horrid conditions inside their Bronx apartment.
Neighbor Fernando Rodriguez says he feels disgusted after finding out the child was living in squalor inside the Kingsbridge residence.
“I don’t think it’s right, especially in the conditions he was living in,” he told 1010 WINS’ Darius Radzius. “Unacceptable.”
As 1010 WINS reported, a FedEx employee dropped a dime on the parents after he found the boy home alone while making a delivery on Friday.
Investigators say when cops went inside, they found the apartment filled with feces, trash, bed bugs, and rats.
“Rats, they’re living there and everything,” neighbor Eric Mendez told 1010 WINS. “It’s pretty crazy.”
Cops say the boy’s mom, who is a nurse, was arrested at work and the dad, who’s a Metropolitan Transportation Authority employee, turned himself in. They’ve been charged with endangering incompetence and four counts of failure to exercise control of a minor.