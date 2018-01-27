CBS 2Screen shots of the website FireJohnIdzik.com (credit: FireJohnIdzik.com) Screen shots of the website FireJohnIdzik.com (credit: FireJohnIdzik.com) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 […]
Filed Under:60th Annual Grammy Awards, Grammy Awards, Grammys

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The GRAMMY Awards have returned to New York City for the first time in 15 years.

The star-studded show gets underway Sunday night at Madison Square Garden. Of course, that means there will be road closures in Manhattan.

The NYPD says the following closures will be in effect Sunday:

Area bounded by 34th Street on the North 8th Avenue on the West 28th
Street on the South, 7th Avenue on the East (All inclusive)
7th Avenue between 34th Street and 42nd Street
34th Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue
33rd Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue
32nd Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue
31st Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue

Click here for more information.

Catch all the GRAMMY action on CBS2 starting at 6:30 p.m.

