CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Dave Carlin, Local TV, Metropolitan Transit Authority, MTA

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Believe it or not, the Metropolitan Transit Authority actually reads tweets from its frustrated riders.

But as CBS2’s Dave Carlin found out, if you want the agency to respond, it’s all in the details.

“I tweet that I hate the MTA,” Upper West Side resident Charles Catt said.

Riders’ revenge on the MTA is the public shame of a perfectly phrased tweet.

“Why do you always raise the price and you never improve the service?” said Jay Armenta, of the South Bronx. “Nobody answered me.”

Some of the riders who rail say they doubt anyone listens when they complain about fares going up, track work and delays. But it seems those on the top rungs of the MTA ladder are in fact paying attention.

“They tweet nasty things about me all day – the riders,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said over the summer. “Riders tweet all day long information about trains and delays, but the MTA can’t manage to communicate with the riders.”

“I’d love to see Twitter feeds be a little more positive than they are,” said MTA Chairman Joe Lhota during a State Assembly hearing this week.

Lhota confirmed the MTA does monitor tweets and said improvements to the system should one day result in the angry messages getting milder.

“If they can’t stand it, how do they think we feel?” Catt said.

So the public has power at its fingertips. But what to do with it?

If you’re using social media to get the attention of the MTA, or an airline or department store, experts say there is a right and wrong way to go about it.

“Tweets have become a very effective mode of communication,” commercial litigator Richard Roth told Carlin.

He said your message stands the best chance of getting noticed if it’s clear with lots of detail.

“Be specific. To actually say what went wrong, as opposed to ‘I had a bad experience,’” he said.

Some riders say to the MTA: If you want sweet tweets instead of mean ones, finally fix the problems.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch