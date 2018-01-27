PARIS (CBSNewYork) — Shoppers in France unleashed a Nutella meltdown after a supermarket chain slashed the price of the popular chocolate and hazelnut spread.
Sweet-toothed consumers went wild after Intermarche stores began selling 33 ounce jars for just under $2.
They typically go for around $6.
Several videos posted online showed the lengths to which people were prepared to go in order to get their hands on their priced Nutella.
Shoppers say the manager of one location had to call police.
The company that makes the spread says it had nothing to do with the special offer.