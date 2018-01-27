By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
What a mild day it was for late January! Temps reached the 50s and even 60 in a few spots south of NYC…a far cry from how we started the month! Expect temps to hold steady overnight in the upper 30s & mid 40s, which is a good thing with an approaching rain chance. It’ll be just plain ol’ rain overnight into tomorrow morning, so grab the umbrella if you’re heading out.
Tomorrow should be another day where some spots reach the low 50s, although it’ll be a cooler day with some showers lingering east of the City. For western portions of the area, we should see a fair amount of sunshine by afternoon.
Monday will be a breezy day with more clouds, and it’ll be noticeably colder with temps only reaching the upper 30s/low 40s for daytime highs.
Have a good night!