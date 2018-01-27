CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, Local TV

By Mark McIntyre

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

What a mild day it was for late January! Temps reached the 50s and even 60 in a few spots south of NYC…a far cry from how we started the month! Expect temps to hold steady overnight in the upper 30s & mid 40s, which is a good thing with an approaching rain chance. It’ll be just plain ol’ rain overnight into tomorrow morning, so grab the umbrella if you’re heading out.

nu tu tomorrows highs1 1/27 CBS2 Saturday Evening Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow should be another day where some spots reach the low 50s, although it’ll be a cooler day with some showers lingering east of the City. For western portions of the area, we should see a fair amount of sunshine by afternoon.

nu tu 7day auto 10 1/27 CBS2 Saturday Evening Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

Monday will be a breezy day with more clouds, and it’ll be noticeably colder with temps only reaching the upper 30s/low 40s for daytime highs.

Have a good night!

