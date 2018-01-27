WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump is back at the White House after attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

He arrived in Washington Friday night, calling the trip abroad “a success.”

The president spoke to the world’s business elite, championing open markets and free trade.

“I’m here to deliver a simple message: There has never been a better time to hire, to build, to invest and grow in the United States. America is open for business, and we are competitive once again,” the president said.

In the year since Trump became president, the stock market has soared. It’s a frequent point of pride for the president, and it was again Friday.

“The stock market is smashing one record after another and has added more than $7 trillion in new wealth since my election,” he said.

The president also touted record-low unemployment among African Americans, along with new GDP numbers hitting 2.6 percent in the final quarter of last year.

“I think I’ve been a cheerleader for our country,” he said.

A standing room-only crowd applauded Trump’s business-friendly message, but his troubles at home remain.

Ahe New York Times reported Trump ordered the firing of Special Counsel Robert Mueller last June. He reportedly backed off the order after a White House lawyer threatened to resign.

The president fired back Friday morning, calling the report “fake news.”

Mueller is investigating allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.