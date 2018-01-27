CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:home invasion, Hunts Point, Local TV, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have released surveillance images of three people they’re searching for in connection with a violent home invasion last month in the Bronx.

Around noon on New Year’s Eve, a woman pretending to deliver a package knocked on the door of a 62-year-old man near Southern Boulevard and Leggett Avenue in the Hunts Point section, police said.

Once the victim opened the door, two masked men armed with guns barged into the apartment, according to authorities.

bronx home invasion suspect nypd Police: Victims Zip Tied, Pistol Whipped In Bronx Home Invasion

(Credit: NYPD)

Police said the suspects zip-tied eight people and pistol whipped a 60-year-old man before making off with $5,500.

They fled onto Bruckner Boulevard, where they got into a black BMW sedan with dark tinted windows and were last seen heading south on the service road.

The 60-year-old victim was taken to Metropolitan Hospital. He has since been treated and released.

bronx home invasion car nypd Police: Victims Zip Tied, Pistol Whipped In Bronx Home Invasion

(Credit: NYPD)

Police said the female suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, black sweatpants, black gloves and black sneakers. One man had on a black jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black gloves and brown boots. The other was last seen wearing a black fur-lined hooded jacket, black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about the robber is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips on the Crime Stoppers Website or by texting them to CRIMES (274637) then entering TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

