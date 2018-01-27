NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have released surveillance images of three people they’re searching for in connection with a violent home invasion last month in the Bronx.
Around noon on New Year’s Eve, a woman pretending to deliver a package knocked on the door of a 62-year-old man near Southern Boulevard and Leggett Avenue in the Hunts Point section, police said.
Once the victim opened the door, two masked men armed with guns barged into the apartment, according to authorities.
Police said the suspects zip-tied eight people and pistol whipped a 60-year-old man before making off with $5,500.
They fled onto Bruckner Boulevard, where they got into a black BMW sedan with dark tinted windows and were last seen heading south on the service road.
The 60-year-old victim was taken to Metropolitan Hospital. He has since been treated and released.
Police said the female suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, black sweatpants, black gloves and black sneakers. One man had on a black jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black gloves and brown boots. The other was last seen wearing a black fur-lined hooded jacket, black pants and black sneakers.
