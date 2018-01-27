NEW YORK (WFAN) — The 30th anniversary of WWE’s Royal Rumble hits the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Sunday night, and WFAN will recap all the action on a special edition of “The Taz Show” podcast.
At 11 p.m., right after the popular pay-per-view event draws to a close, the three-hour live special kicks off on WFAN, WFAN.com and CBS Sports Radio.
Pete “Taz” Senerchia, the former pro wrestler and co-host of CBS Sports Radio’s “Taz and the Moose,” will be joined by WFAN’s Evan Roberts and PW Insider’s Mike Johnson.
This year’s Royal Rumble includes Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman in the universal championship, AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in the WWE championship, and Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan vs. The Bar in the Raw tag-team championship. This year’s event also includes the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble. And of course, someone unexpected could always show up, too.