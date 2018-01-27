CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:Wrestling, WWE

NEW YORK (WFAN) — The 30th anniversary of WWE’s Royal Rumble hits the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Sunday night, and WFAN will recap all the action on a special edition of “The Taz Show” podcast.

At 11 p.m., right after the popular pay-per-view event draws to a close, the three-hour live special kicks off on WFAN, WFAN.com and CBS Sports Radio.

Pete “Taz” Senerchia, the former pro wrestler and co-host of CBS Sports Radio’s “Taz and the Moose,” will be joined by WFAN’s Evan Roberts and PW Insider’s Mike Johnson.

This year’s Royal Rumble includes Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman in the universal championship, AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in the WWE championship, and Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan vs. The Bar in the Raw tag-team championship. This year’s event also includes the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble. And of course, someone unexpected could always show up, too.

