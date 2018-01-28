By Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It started pretty damp out there today, but things are tapering off this afternoon. Expect some lingering showers out there south and east of the city, otherwise just mostly cloudy with temps hovering in the upper 40s and low 50s.
Stays quiet overnight, but colder as temps dip into the 30s. Some of the far NW suburbs will bottom out in the upper 20s.
As for Monday, it’s looking like a partly to mostly cloudy day, especially to the north and west. Closer to the coast, there could be some rain/snow showers from an offshore system, but anything that does fall would be light. It’s a cooler day, in the low 40s.
Tuesday will be colder with some snow showers around. Enjoy the rest of your weekend!