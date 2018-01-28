By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday mornin’ folks! It’s the type of day to just stay in bed and enjoy the rain. Rain will move out pretty quickly, but parts of eastern LI & Jersey Shore could have showers lingering through lunchtime.
Expect a few breaks of sunshine later this afternoon and things look pretty mild with temps in the upper 40s & low 50s again…well above where we should be for the end of January!
Tomorrow will be a mostly cloudy and much colder & breezy day, with temps only topping off in the upper 30s & low 40s. There could also be a few sprinkles/flurries, especially later in the day.
Better chance for some widespread snow showers appears to be Tuesday, primarily in the morning…so stay tuned for the latest on that!