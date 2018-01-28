NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The day music fans and some of the hottest performers of the past year have been waiting for is here.

The GRAMMY Awards will take the stage in the Big Apple for the first time in 15 years. With stars expected to start showing up at Madison Square Garden Sunday afternoon, the arena was set and ready to rock for the awards’ 60th year.

A-List artists will be walking the red carpet, including GRAMMY nominees Jay-Z and Beyonce, plus Sir Elton John and Miley Cyrus will be taking the stage for a duet performance. And lest we forget the hometown celebrities making an appearance, including the South Bronx’s Cardi B who’s up for two rap awards and Maplewood, New Jersey’s own SZA, nominated for best female artist.

“I’m really excited about Pink, Gaga, there’s so many,” host James Corden told CBS2.

The stars have been gearing up all week, with Corden rehearsing in the glammed up Garden ahead of the big show.

On Saturday, exclusive events popped up across New York City. Brooklyn native Jay-Z was honored with the GRAMMY salute to music industry icons, adding to the eight awards he’s up for Sunday night.

“I’m super humble, super appreciating, and everybody here tonight thank you so much for this award,” he told an adoring crowd.

Security will be extra tight, with a full counter-terrorism overlay in place tailored specifically to the world’s most famous arena. Plainclothes and uniformed officers will be out in full force, plus many barriers set up to prevent truck attacks.

