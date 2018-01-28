CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
GRAMMYS 2018: How To Watch Music's Biggest Night | List Of Nominees | Red Carpet Photos | Street Closures
Filed Under:Pro Bowl, Pro Bowl 2018
OAKLAND, CA - NOVEMBER 26: Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders looks to pass against the Denver Broncos during their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on November 26, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tennessee’s Delanie Walker caught two touchdown passes, including an 18-yarder with 1:31 remaining, and the AFC beat the NFC 24-23 in a rain-soaked Pro Bowl on Sunday.

Oakland’s Derek Carr completed 11 of 15 passes for 115 yards and connected with Walker on a skinny post for the winning score.

Denver’s Von Miller sealed the victory when he caused and recovered a fumble by Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff. Miller posed problems all afternoon for the NFC.

The AFC overcame a 17-point halftime deficit and four turnovers to win the annual all-star game.

Heavy downpours were partly to blame for the sloppiness.

The rain prompted some fans to leave Camping World Stadium and others to break out ponchos. It also caused players on both sidelines to scramble to protect cellphones.

Running back Mark Ingram and New Orleans teammate Cameron Jordan had their phones in hand during introductions, and dozens more could be seen using them on the sidelines early in the game. They shoved them in plastic bags as the rain started.

Each of the AFC quarterbacks — Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger, Kansas City’s Alex Smith and Carr — threw interceptions. And Kansas City returner Tyreek Hill muffed a punt.

Carr made up for his mistake by completing a 12-yard pass to Jarvis Landry on a fourth-and-7 play in the waning minutes. He found Walker down the middle three plays later.

Walker was voted the offensive MVP, and Miller was the defensive MVP.

The NFC looked like it would coast to a victory early as two Minnesota Vikings made big plays a week earlier than they wanted and a week later than they needed.

Adam Thielen had a touchdown reception, and Harrison Smith returned an interception for a score as the NFC opened up a 20-3 lead at halftime.

Thielen, Smith and three teammates represented the Vikings in the Pro Bowl.

They showed up a few days removed from a 38-7 drubbing at Philadelphia in the NFC championship game, which was essentially over by halftime. The Vikings had been trying to become the first to play the Super Bowl in their home stadium. Instead, the Eagles and New England will meet in the Super Bowl in Minneapolis next Sunday.

The Vikings were forced to settle for good seats to the NFL’s showcase event — and a trip to Orlando for their five Pro Bowl selections.

Thielen and Smith provided two early highlights for the NFC. Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph also did his part, catching seven passes for 70 yards.

Thielen caught an 8-yard TD pass from Drew Brees , and Smith picked off a deep pass from Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger and weaved his way 79 yards through several half-hearted tackles for a score.

But the NFC failed to hold onto the big lead. Goff threw incomplete on two fourth-down passes late as Saints coach Sean Payton tried to keep drives alive and milk the clock.

The game had more defensive gems than usual. Still, there was more two-hand touch than hard-nosed tackling.

(Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch