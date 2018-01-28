NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A trio of daredevils was caught atop a New York City skyscraper with selfie stick in hand this weekend.

As CBS2’s Erin Logan reported exclusively, it happened Saturday on the roof of the Bloomberg Tower on the East Side. It was unclear of the daredevils were doing anything wrong, but police want answers.

Just after 5 p.m. Saturday, the three daredevils were caught on camera appearing to be on the roof of the building.

The reaction to the images of the group seen from CBS2’s live cameras at the Bloomberg Tower, at 731 Lexington Ave., were summed up in one word.

“Daredevil,” a passerby said.

The building stands more than 800 feet high and is one of New York City’s tallest.

“Selfies at 800 feet in the air on the rooftop. Yeah, that’s just nuts,” said Heather Lascano. “I don’t know what people are thinking.”

CBS 2 alerted the NYPD about the daredevils. They responded to 731 Lexington Ave. Saturday night trying to track them down.

At first, there was no sign of them on camera. But on Sunday, police confirmed the individuals were, in fact, there — standing on a metal structure on the roof of the Bloomberg Tower.

CBS2 asked people who live and work in the building if they recognize the man who appeared in the video and who at one point looked directly into the camera. They said no — but they certainly sounded off.

“I don’t even like getting on fire escapes,” said Kevin Brown of Harlem.

“I see that on YouTube all the time, people doing that crazy stuff,” said Fabian Morgan.

Justin Casquejo, 19, of West New York, New Jersey, has also gained infamy in recent years for daredevil videos atop tall buildings. He was arrested multiple times for scaling New York City skyscrapers — calling it a form of art.

Casquejo first made headlines in 2014 when he was arrested for climbing One World Trade Center while it was under construction.

In late October, he was sentenced to three years probation.

Some question what the appropriate punishment should be in cases like these, if any.

“No, they’re young,” Morgan said. “Just give them a break.”

“Without no consequences, everybody’s going to be climbing up these buildings, you know?” added Morgan.

In this case, police say the daredevils could face trespassing charges — though it was still unclear late Sunday if they were there illegally.

CBS2 has contacted the Bloomberg Tower, but had not heard back late Sunday.