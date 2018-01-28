CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Bloomberg Tower, Erin Logan, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A trio of daredevils was caught atop a New York City skyscraper with selfie stick in hand this weekend.

As CBS2’s Erin Logan reported exclusively, it happened Saturday on the roof of the Bloomberg Tower on the East Side. It was unclear of the daredevils were doing anything wrong, but police want answers.

Just after 5 p.m. Saturday, the three daredevils were caught on camera appearing to be on the roof of the building.

The reaction to the images of the group seen from CBS2’s live cameras at the Bloomberg Tower, at 731 Lexington Ave., were summed up in one word.

“Daredevil,” a passerby said.

The building stands more than 800 feet high and is one of New York City’s tallest.

“Selfies at 800 feet in the air on the rooftop. Yeah, that’s just nuts,” said Heather Lascano. “I don’t know what people are thinking.”

CBS 2 alerted the NYPD about the daredevils. They responded to 731 Lexington Ave. Saturday night trying to track them down.

At first, there was no sign of them on camera. But on Sunday, police confirmed the individuals were, in fact, there — standing on a metal structure on the roof of the Bloomberg Tower.

CBS2 asked people who live and work in the building if they recognize the man who appeared in the video and who at one point looked directly into the camera. They said no — but they certainly sounded off.

“I don’t even like getting on fire escapes,” said Kevin Brown of Harlem.

“I see that on YouTube all the time, people doing that crazy stuff,” said Fabian Morgan.

Justin Casquejo, 19, of West New York, New Jersey, has also gained infamy in recent years for daredevil videos atop tall buildings. He was arrested multiple times for scaling New York City skyscrapers — calling it a form of art.

Casquejo first made headlines in 2014 when he was arrested for climbing One World Trade Center while it was under construction.

In late October, he was sentenced to three years probation.

Some question what the appropriate punishment should be in cases like these, if any.

“No, they’re young,” Morgan said. “Just give them a break.”

“Without no consequences, everybody’s going to be climbing up these buildings, you know?” added Morgan.

In this case, police say the daredevils could face trespassing charges — though it was still unclear late Sunday if they were there illegally.

CBS2 has contacted the Bloomberg Tower, but had not heard back late Sunday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch