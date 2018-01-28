HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island father is facing charges after allegedly allowing his underage daughter behind the wheel of his car.
Authorities say an officer spotted the 1995 Toyota Camry driving erratically on Oakwood Road in Huntington Station around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
The officer pulled the car over to find a 13-year-old girl behind the wheel. Her father, identified as 45-year-old Alejandro Noriega, was also in the car along with a three-year-old boy he was tasked with babysitting.
Police arrested and charged Noriega with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He was also issued a summons for permitting unlicensed operation of a moving vehicle.
The mother of the little boy had to pick up her son at a nearby police precinct, according to authorities.
It wasn’t immediately clear why the 13-year-old was behind the wheel.